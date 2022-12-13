Port-of-Savannah.jpg (copy)

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Ports Authority saw a rare decline in activity last month.

The Port of Savannah handled 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo in November, down 6.2% compared to the same month last year.

