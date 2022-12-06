ATLANTA — Containerized cargo, which already dominates activity at the Port of Savannah, soon will play an even bigger role.
The Georgia Ports Authority board has approved a plan to renovate and realign the docks at the port’s Ocean Terminal to better accommodate an expanding container operation.
“For nearly 40 years, Ocean Terminal has been handling a mix of container ships and breakbulk vessels,” authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said. “The realignment is part of a broader effort to transform the terminal into an all-container operation, shifting most breakbulk cargo to the Port of Brunswick.”
The GPA plans to move breakbulk cargo, which doesn’t easily fit into shipping containers, to Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick. Construction has started on 360,000 square feet of dockside warehousing that will serve auto processing there, as well as three additional buildings and 85 acres of auto storage space on the south side of the island.
The 200-acre Ocean Terminal facility will be modified in two phases.
The work will begin with rebuilding the docks to provide 2,800 linear feet of berth space capable of serving two big ships simultaneously. The docks will be served by new ship-to-shore cranes.
“As the dock construction progresses, GPA will continue to operate container ships at Ocean Terminal,” Ed McCarthy, the ports authority’s chief operating officer, said. “The work … will be conducted alongside container and breakbulk operations.”
Apart from new cranes and berth enhancements, the project will bring expanded gate facilities and paving to allow for 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) of annual cargo capacity. Wharf renovations are scheduled to start in January, with completion of the entire terminal redevelopment expected in 2026.
Port officials expect container volumes to taper downward toward the end of the year after a period of record-breaking business.
Lynch said the opening of a new container berth at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal next summer and volume declining from historic highs will help expedite vessel service, which experienced backlogs when demand was at its peak.
“While we are beginning to see an anticipated market correction, it is important that GPA move forward with projects like the Ocean Terminal enhancements to accommodate business growth,” GPA board Chairman Joel Wooten said. “Through continued infrastructure improvement, we will ensure the free flow of commerce, and our ability to meet expanding customer demand.”