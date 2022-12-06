Port-of-Savannah.jpg

The Georgia Ports Authority board has approved a plan to renovate and realign the docks at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal to better accommodate an expanding container operation.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA — Containerized cargo, which already dominates activity at the Port of Savannah, soon will play an even bigger role.

The Georgia Ports Authority board has approved a plan to renovate and realign the docks at the port’s Ocean Terminal to better accommodate an expanding container operation.

Tags