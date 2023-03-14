Port-of-Savannah.jpg

Container trade at the Port of Savannah was down last month even as the Georgia Ports Authority reported its highest ever national market share.

Savannah handled nearly 395,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo in February, the agency’s second-busiest February ever but significantly below the record 460,400 TEUs that moved through Georgia’s ports in February of last year.

