ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are holding steady following the Christmas holiday. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month, and 24 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $35.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $6.90 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
"As stocks continue to grow, while demand remains robust, pump prices across the nation are likely to hold steady or drop,” Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “While that will offer savings to motorists, it is not as much as they saw last December. Gas prices are more expensive year-over-year in part due to higher crude prices this winter over last”
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is currently $2.54 per gallon, which is 1 cent less than last week, 5 cents less than a month ago, and 21 cents more than last year. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased for the sixth consecutive week, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. Stocks increased by 2.5 million barrels last week, bringing the total to 237.3 million barrels. Last week's gas demand hit 9.411 million barrels -- up from last year's 9.243 million barrels at this time.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets are in Savannah ($2.45), Brunswick-Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.43), and Valdosta ($2.42). The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Dalton ($2.29), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.30) and Rome ($2.31).