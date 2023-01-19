Post-COVID rebound: Conventions, events returning to Albany with full schedule through March

The Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon was revived last year after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Tourism officials say other events are returning to Albany post-pandemic, including conventions and entertainment.

 File Photo

ALBANY – Jehovah’s Witnesses, some 4,000-plus strong, are returning to Albany this week, but they’re not alone in choosing to gather here post-COVID. The Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors will be in town Feb. 13-15 for that group's first gathering since the pandemic hit.

The Christian Worldview Film Festival also returns in March to Sherwood Baptist Church, with screenings of some 50 films planned over five days.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News