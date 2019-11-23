ALBANY -- Officials at Albany's American Legion Post 30 installation want the public to know that their facility at 2916 Gillionville Road is not reserved for use only by the Legion and its members.
Post 30 Commander Dan Brewer said the Legion hall's spacious bar lounge and meeting room are available for rental at a reasonable price.
"A lot of people have been telling us that they didn't know we rented out our facilities," Brewer said after showing a visitor around the post late Friday. "They figured it was for use only by the Legion and its members. But we rent out our facilities for a couple of reasons: to generate funds that sustain our programs and to provide a community service."
The newly refurbished facilities are available for what Brewer says is "probably the best price in town." The Post 30 "bar lounge" rents for $400, while the much larger meeting room has a rental rate of $800. Both (adjoining) rooms can be rented for a single event at a reduced cost of $1,100.
"And the cost is 50 percent off of that price for active Legion members," Brewer said.
There are stipulations for Post 30 rentals. If an event is for 100 or more people, the event sponsor must provide security. And while Post 30 does have a beer/wine license, it does not have a liquor license.
"People can have liquor here, but they have to bring their own," Brewer said. "We can't serve it."
And, Brewer notes, a Legion member will be on hand at any event.
The Post 30 facilities recently have been repainted and redecorated, with special recognition for the warfighters and veterans that the group serves and honors.
The facilities are available for graduation, holiday and wedding parties and for reunions or any other type of gathering. For additional information, call Brewer at (229) 881-9426.