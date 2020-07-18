ALBANY -- A new method of reporting power outages in Albany is a piece of the larger digital metering system scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
The outage management system (OMS) will allow customers to report an outage, view a map showing power outages in the city and sign up for updates on outages. Customers can sign up by visiting albanyga.gov or calling (229) 210-3525.
“One of the benefits of a system like that: Say we have a pretty good thunderstorm and it knocks out a circuit here, a circuit there -- a circuit can affect 300 or 400 homes,” Albany Assistant City Manager Ken Stock, who oversees the Utilities and Public Works departments, said. “If you have your smartphone, you’ll be able to check this website on your phone. You’ll see the outage (and) that Utilities is aware of the outage and know they’ll be coming to fix it.
“It’s just an enhancement that takes the data and enhances the data and makes the information available as much as possible in near real-time.”
The full potential of the system will come online when digital meters are installed citywide. At that time, the system will alert the Utilities Department when an outage occurs without a customer having to call in. A customer can be out or at work when an outage occurs and return home with power restored without ever realizing there had been a problem.
So far, a small number of test digital meters have been installed in homes and businesses as part of the automated meter infrastructure project.
Eventually, digital meters that will measure customers’ use of electricity, water and gas will be installed for all 90,000 or so city customers. The total cost of the project is $20 million.
The next step is installing about 3,500 of the meters in a pilot project for further testing.
“In the next few months, we’ll be installing a pilot group of meters,” Stock said. “The pilot is where we install a few thousand. We’ll be doing that probably in the fourth quarter of this year, and then hopefully we’ll be (moving) into our full install.”
The emergence of COVID-19 during the process has caused some delay, but “not as much as you might think,” Stock said. “We’re hoping during the install phase we can make up some of the time the pandemic has caused us to lose.”
In the meantime, the OMS piece is in place. The Albany Utility Board approved the purchase in November 2019 from DataVoice, which is owned by Harris, the same company providing the meter management system. That is expected to offer a “seamless” interface between the software.
“This new system is convenient for our customers and provides real-time updates on the power outage status,” said Jimmy Norman, the city's director of utility operations. “It also allows us to create responsive field strategies that reduce response times and drive customer satisfaction.”
