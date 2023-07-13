Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $875 million after no winner in Wednesday’s drawing

The Powerball grand prize, seen here, on July 12 in New York City is growing once again after no winning jackpot tickets were sold for drawing.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Powerball grand prize is growing once again after no winning jackpot tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing.

The big prize for the next drawing on Saturday is now an estimated $875 million, according to the lottery’s website, with an estimated $441.9 million lump-sum cash value before tax.

0
0
0
0
0