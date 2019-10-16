ALBANY – When speaking with James Pratt Jr. about his hometown, the first impression is that his animated way of expressing himself is molded to an intensity about the issues facing Albany.
Pratt, one of seven candidates seeking to be elected mayor in the Nov. 5 municipal election, himself alluded to this intensity.
Growing up in a neighborhood where graduating high school wasn’t a certainty, Pratt has degrees from universities in Georgia and California and is an adjunct professor in the criminal justice program at Albany State University.
“I think that I have passion, the holistic skills to do well for the city,” he offered as to why he is the best candidate for the job. “I bring in the young people. I bring in the older people, because I was in church. I speak to the elites and the impoverished.
“I can speak to police officers and folks who have been in prison, school teachers and trash collectors.”
Growing up, Pratt was raised by a mother who taught school in south Albany at Morningside Elementary School, and a firefighter father. He was influenced by a great-grandmother and said he realizes that those who came before paved the way for him.
Pratt has some specific platform positions, but said he thinks one of the keys to a needed “transformation” for the city is a new way of looking at things. Similarly, he said, looking to apply the same old solutions to the same old problems won’t lead to this change.
“You can change the battery, but it’s the same bad engine,” he said. “Let’s think about another form of transportation: Let’s fly.
“That’s why I talk so much about love, respect and mutual understanding. (I talk) about love for self, love for the other, love for the community. When you see someone with compassion, you can see that person.”
One area of concern for Pratt, as it is for all candidates, is the rate of violent crime in the city.
The candidate said that law enforcement officers should be given all the support they need, including the latest technology and ability to gather information about when and where violent crimes are occurring.
One example is a gunfire location system that alerts police when shots are fired in the city.
“It pings when a gunshot goes off,” Pratt said. “It pinpoints where that shot went off. It allows for police to get there faster. When they get there faster, they’re more likely to save the victim and they’re more likely to get the perpetrator as well.”
The technology also is less intrusive than widespread placing of cameras, he said.
One way to address gang violence is to talk to the members, said Pratt, who heads up the city’s Criminal Gang Network of Action Task Force, which meets regularly to discuss gang activity and solutions.
“I think people have to be at the table,” he said. “We have to have gang members at the table with prosecutors.”
The task force brings the community into the equation in finding a solution, and Pratt says he thinks that has been one of its successes.
A recent meeting of the task force had to be moved from its regular meeting location to a larger venue because of the large group that showed up.
“My work with them has demonstrated how passionate people can be when they’re informed,” Pratt said. “This is not just some meeting, this is an educational session.”
Pratt also praised the work of Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley in bringing a crisis resolution center to the city.
“I’m working on a grant to train mediators,” he said. “We can have home-grown people who are trained. I’m a big grant go-getter.”
For youths, Pratt wants to promote music, arts and culture. The singer Ray Charles and cook Paula Dean are associated with Albany, he said, and children should know about these figures so that they can aspire to greatness themselves.
“We often talk about bringing industry to Albany, jobs to Albany,” he said. “Music, arts and culture also is an industry. That’s a viable industry we could bring here.”
Pratt said that, along with traditional sports, the city’s recreational offerings should include programs in music and arts.
“Parks and Recreation isn’t just about basketball, tennis,” he said. “That’s an old model."
Pratt said he also would push to address issues that affect the city’s lower-income residents, such as reducing utility rates and improving the conditions in which they live, such as a “renter’s bill of rights.”
“If you rent a place (as a landlord), you should do certain things,” he said. “There should be ways to work with landlords to get better appliances so bills go down.”
In making his case for why voters should see him as a potential figure to transform the city, Pratt, who also is involved in the anti-poverty organization SOWEGA Rising, said he has the skills to bring people together, whether it’s the community or Albany City Commission, to build consensus and move forward.
“I’ve produced people (as a professor),” he said. “I’ve produced institutional change. I’ve produced funds. I’ve done all the things a mayor needs to do to get things done. I’ve done all the things Albany needs.”