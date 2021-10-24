Preliminary 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan's northeastern coast By Eric Cheung, CNN Oct 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 6.5-magnitude quake has struck Taiwan, according to preliminary data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The EMSC said the quake struck at a depth of some 60 kilometers, about 65 kilometers northeast of Hualien City on Taiwan's northeastern coast.Tremors from the quake could be felt as far away as Taipei, Taiwan's capital, according to a CNN producer there.There are so far no reports of casualties or damage. This is a developing story. This is a developing story. More details soon.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 