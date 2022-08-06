ATHENS — Many studies have shown that prenatal stress in mothers can be linked to adverse outcomes in the physical, emotional, cognitive and behavioral well-being of children. Now a study at the University of Georgia is examining how pre-hatch exposure to the stress-associated hormone corticosterone influences immune function in baby bluebirds.

Taylor Miller, a doctoral student in the Department of Poultry Science at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, has been monitoring more than 50 bluebird boxes at the UGA Golf Course and more than 40 boxes in other locations on and around UGA’s Athens campus to test the immune response of newly hatched birds to corticosterone.

Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

