Preparation under way for Hurricane Ian; storm expected to hit central Florida Wednesday night

City of Albany employees clean a storm catch basin on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for rainfall from Hurricane Ian. The latest tracking indicates the worst of the storm should across central and northeast Florida, with landfall expected on Wednesday night.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Cleaning ditches and storm drains, fueling up the dump trucks and chainsaws, and filling a few sandbags were all part of the day's work getting ready for whatever Hurricane Ian throws at southwest Georgia.

With the memory of the monster storm Hurricane Michael on their minds, the news that the storm is looking to track farther to the east than originally forecast was making local officials a little less jittery.

