ATLANTA -- Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off on Monday and, in addition to refreshing severe weather safety, experts encourage homeowners to prepare their home for severe weather as well.
Contrary to popular belief, experts say homeowners are not powerless against severe weather. In fact, small actions can help reduce property damage.
These actions include:
Trim Your Trees -- Trees in your yard could pose a threat to your home during high winds. Have the trees around your home trimmed by an arborist. Remove branches that overhang the house and remove dead, dying or diseased trees.
Get a Home Lightning Surge Protector -- This simple step can help save costly electronics. Install a home lightning surge protector to keep electrical equipment safe from power surges.
Install Protective Screens on HVAC Units -- Screens can prevent costly hail damage. In hail-prone regions, install screens around your home’s air conditioning unit to help reduce the chance of hail damage to coils and fins.
Select a Wind-Rated Garage Door -- Garage doors are one of the most vulnerable parts of the home in high winds. High winds can push a garage door inward, allowing pressure to push up on the roof and surrounding walls and damage your home. Wind-rated garage doors have been tested to withstand these pressures and can help protect your home. If you’re not sure whether your garage door is wind-rated, it’s best to purchase a new one that is.
Upgrade to Steel Gutters and Downspouts -- Steel is stronger than its more popular counterparts, vinyl and aluminum. In hail-prone regions, upgrade to steel products, which are more durable against hail impacts and less likely to leak.
Replace Your Shingles -- Your roof is your home’s first line of defense against severe weather. Shingles add more than just architectural detail; they are critical to protecting your home against hail.
