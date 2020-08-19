ALBANY -- A Saturday drug take-back event will allow residents to drop off out-of-date and un-needed prescription medications, “no questions asked.”
Individuals can surrender the prescription medications from 9 a.m. until noon at the 1701 S. Slappey Blvd. office of the Dougherty County Health Department.
In addition, the Southwest Public Health District will have Narcan available at no charge during the event.
“The drive-through event is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs at locations in communities throughout the country and is part of the Opioid and Substance Misuse Response program,” the office said. “The drugs will be collected and properly disposed of by local law enforcement.”
So far in 2020, Dougherty County has had three drug-related deaths and 161 overdose cases, Phyllis Rolle, the district’s public health analyst, said. Through this time last year, there had been four deaths and 106 overdose cases.
“Our goal Saturday is to address the need of safe drug disposal and getting unused medications out of homes to prevent abuses and overdoses,” she said.
Narcan is an antidote to opioids and narcotics and potentially can save the lives of those who have overdosed, according to Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director. Narcan is administered nasally, and the health district will distribute the product to individuals 18 and older.
“If anyone is known to have a problem with excess use of opioids, or if someone is likely to find themselves in the presence of someone who has the problem, this event is for them” he said. “Participants will not be asked to identify themselves, and no medical questions will be asked.”
The Opioid and Substance Misuse Response program is funded by the Overdose Data 2 Action (Opioid) and the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program Statewide Expansion and Response. Public health analysts were hired in each district to assist with developing local and district opioid prevention and response strategies.
One of the areas of focus is assessing local or districts' opioid-related community needs and gaps.
Other community partners in the event include Phoebe Network of Trust, Morehouse School of Medicine, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services, and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
