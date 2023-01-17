hurricane season.jpg

FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12.

The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.

Recommended for you

Tags