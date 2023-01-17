FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12.
WASHINGTON — FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12.
The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. Those who use a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, should give FEMA the number for that service.
Public assistance federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.
Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
John F. Boyle has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas. Additional designations for assistance may be made at a later date after assessments are fully completed.