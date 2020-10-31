ALBANY -- Voters in southwest Georgia toughed it out in long lines to cast ballots during three weeks of early voting and sent absentee ballots in by mail in large numbers, but Tuesday could still mean a wait for those looking to vote in person.
As of Thursday more than half of the registered voters in Lee County had cast ballots, and more than a third of Dougherty County's registered voters had weighed in on the contentious election.
“At the close of business yesterday, we were at 50.7 (percent) turnout between the number who had come in and voted in person and mailed in and returned their absentee ballots,” Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said Friday. “We are well ahead of where we were in 2016.”
Turnout in Lee County for the last presidential election was 80 percent. While there are no city or county elections on the ballot, the presidential contest is driving voters to the polls. For the first time in years, Georgia is in play nationally in the election, with polls showing a very tight race between incumbent Republican President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Two statewide U.S. Senate races also are on the ballot, both of which are competitive this year. Southwest Georgia voters also will choose in U.S. House District 2 between Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop and Republican Don Cole.
Closer to home, there are three competitive Georgia General Assembly contests. In Senate District 12 incumbent Democratic state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims will face Republican Tracy Taylor, an Albany firefighter. The district includes Dougherty County and all or parts of Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties.
In Georgia House District 151, which includes a portion of Dougherty County, incumbent Republican Gerald Greene is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Joyce Barlow, an Albany resident who owns a health care business.
The sprawling district also includes all or parts of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties.
Lee County voters also have a senatorial contest on the ballot. In District 13, Republican Carden Summers is seeking re-election after winning a runoff in a special election earlier this year to fill the vacancy left by the death of Sen. Greg Kirk in December 2019.
Summers will face Democrat Mary Egler of Lee County.
Despite the high turnout during the early voting process, Johnson said she expects some logjams may occur on Tuesday at some of the 10 precincts, particularly during the peak times of early morning, lunch and after work.
“I don’t know why there wouldn’t be a line at some of the precincts just because of social distancing,” she said. “I think people are going to be energized on Tuesday. I’d tell them to be realistic in their expectations on Election Day. We are still in the parameters of a pandemic. Any time you have to space out, that adds a few minutes to your voting time.
“I just want to remind people: We wait in line a lot of places we go. We really need to be thankful we can wait in line to vote, and our vote will be counted.”
Due to renovations at the former Flint Reformed Baptist Church polling location, voters in the precinct will instead vote at the T. Page Tharpe building, located at 102 Starksville Ave. N.
In Albany, as of the close of the day on Wednesday, 10,506 voters had cast ballots during in-person early voting, Dougherty County Voting Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. Her office had mailed out more than 14,600 absentee ballots, and of those, 8,302 had been returned and accepted.
Each of the county’s 28 precincts will have greeters walking the lines to provide voters with information and will allow those who are 75 or older or disabled to move to the front of the line. Local law enforcement agencies also are providing security officers in uniform at each location.
Greeters also will provide information and point voters to sample ballots to view before stepping up to the voting machine. While a shortage of poll workers forced the closing of six precincts during the June primaries, that will not be a problem for the general election on Tuesday.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Nickerson said. “We were able to obtain a lot of workers for the election.”
Dougherty County also has a polling location change, as renovations at the Bill Miller Gym have forced a shift of the precinct to Morningside Elementary School.
Voters also can drop off absentee ballots through 7 p.m. Tuesday at drop boxes located at the 220 Pine Ave. Government Center and at the Tallulalah Massey, Southside and Nortwest library branches.
Nickerson also encouraged voters to seek out information from credible sources instead of relying on social media. Voters can check their registration status and view a sample ballot on the My Voter page on the Georgia Secretary of State's web site. They also can call Nickerson's office at (229) 431-3247.
Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday. There is no voting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.