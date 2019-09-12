Pretoria Fields Brewery shines light on Hurricane Dorian damage

ALBANY — Pretoria Fields Brewery is collecting flashlights, batteries and solar lights to send to people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
The brewery is partnering with other breweries in this effort, called Operation Night Light. Pretoria Fields Brewery is asking people in Albany and surrounding areas to make donations through Saturday.
The brewery will be accepting donations during regular business hours, and anyone who brings a donation to the brewery will receive $1 off a pint. Pretoria Fields Collective is located at 120 Pine Ave. in Albany and is open to receive donations from noon-9 p.m. today and Saturday.