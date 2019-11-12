ALBANY -- While the city of Albany's annual Easterseals Christmas Ornament has traditionally focused on the city's rich history, the organization decided to "ring in the new" with this year's ornament, which features the Pretoria Fields Collective.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard read a proclamation Tuesday at the downtown Pretoria Fields Brewery "proclaiming the Pretoria Fields Collective ornament to be the official city of Albany ornament for 2019." Brewery staff and EasterSeals Southern Georgia officials attended the proclamation ceremony.
"I'm always honored to be a part of this celebration with an organization that gives so much of its time and talent to the citizens of Albany," Hubbard said. "As always, I encourage our citizens to buy one of the ornaments as a keepsake and to support the work that Easterseals does in our community.
"I'm proud of this year's ornament because it falls directly inline with what we're trying to do in redeveloping our downtown district."
Easterseals Southern Georgia CEO John McCain said the Pretoria Fields ornament "resonated" with the committee that made the ornament selection.
"There were any number of suggestions for this year's ornament, but there was something that resonated with Pretoria Fields," McCain said. "The idea behind the annual ornament is to find something 'iconic' in Albany, something that says 'This is Albany.' There were several candidates mentioned, but Pretoria Fields just kept bubbling to the top of everyone's list."
The Pretoria Fields Collective ornament joins an impressive 27-year collection of Christmas ornaments presented to the public each year. Each of the 24-carat gold over brass ornaments is numbered and includes a collector’s case, embossed with the Easterseals logo and a certificate of authenticity. Only 1,000 of the limited-edition ornaments have been created.
"Pretoria Fields is honored to be chosen as the subject of this year's Albany ornament," Dona Lyn Goodpasture, the director of development for the Pretoria Fields Brewery, said. "We want the community to think of us as an extension of home, and this honor shows that the community is responding to our efforts. We're proud to be a part of Albany and to support this community."
Stacie Hamsley, Easterseals Southern Georgia's director of marketing and development, said funds from the ornament sales would be used to finance the organization's many programs.
"We have several programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities -- from respite to residential to vocational programs," Hamsley said. "The sale of the ornaments is one of the ways that we fund those programs."
The 2019 ornament is now available for purchase at the price of $20 per ornament. The 2019 ornament is available by phone at (229) 439-7061, online at www.easterseals.com/southerngeorgia, or at the Easterseals local Albany office at 1906 Palmyra Road, at the Pretoria Fields Brewery or at Maebrey Market.
A large number of past seasons Easterseals Christmas Ornaments from Albany and surrounding cities are also available for purchase at a discounted price of $15 each. Past ornament collections are available for purchase by phone at 439.7061 or at the Easterseals office in Albany.