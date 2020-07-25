ALBANY -- Hand sanitizers contain a few, mostly readily available, germ-killing ingredients such as alcohol and hydrogen peroxide. But when the novel coronavirus hit, finding a bottle on store shelves became impossible.
The run on the usually ubiquitous product became a boon for one local company that had planned to lay off its staff but instead added employees as it shifted a brewery into production of hand sanitizer.
The downtown Albany Pretoria Fields Collective wasn’t the only entrepreneur to come up with the idea of manufacturing the product, an idea that started with employees at the company’s hemp division making a few bottles and an online article.
Innovation from companies around the country burst forth in the early days of COVID-19 to help deal with the unprecedented health emergency, although there was no immediate solution to the stockpiling of toilet tissue that left shelves bare for some time.
Farther from home, a German company is looking to ramp up production of a syringe that it says could increase the yield of any forthcoming coronavirus vaccines by eliminating waste and stretching supplies by up to 10 percent.
In Albany, Pretoria Fields was looking at closing its doors as the pandemic began raging in the United States. The impact of the virus hit the brewery hard, said company founder Dr. Tripp Morgan, an Albany physician.
“We went from St. Patrick’s Day to probably closing down,” he said. “We were looking at zero income coming in for the foreseeable future.”
After seeing an article about a company in a New England state converting to making hand sanitizer, Morgan began considering the possibility of doing the same thing.
“They had already made some hand sanitizer” at the hemp facility,” he said. “We discussed it and said there’s no reason we can’t do it on a much larger scale.”
After making an initial batch of 100 gallons using isopropyl alcohol as the primary ingredient to kill bacteria and viruses, it was obvious the company had a hit on its hands.
“We put it online and it sold out immediately,” Morgan said. “Within six hours it was gone.”
To scale up, the company began looking for a source for ethanol. Ethanol prices mirror those of gasoline, so with gasoline sales tanking it seemed that finding the ingredient at a good price was a good bet, Morgan said. It seemed that Pretoria Fields could purchase it from a southwest Georgia company that extracts ethanol from beer products that are past their shelf life at about $1 or $2 a gallon.
That changed in a matter of minutes.
“The interesting part, we’re sitting there talking with this guy and he gets three other calls,” Morgan said. “You can’t have a good idea because five other people are going to have the same idea. It went up to $12 a gallon while we were on the phone.”
The next hurdle was perhaps a larger one -- where to find thousands and thousands of plastic bottles when the supply chains for plastic products was disrupted.
“The hard part was not the ethanol, it was sourcing the plastic,” Morgan said. “Most plastic is made in China.”
The solution to that problem also came locally, from Swords Apiaries in Colquitt County.
“We were able to source 100,000 eight-ounce bottles from a honey producer in Moultrie,” Morgan said.
The brewery, made necessary changes to convert its beer-making equipment and began turning out hand sanitizer in volume.
“We immediately hired everybody back, and we hired 20 additional people,” Morgan said. “For a while, we had 30 to 50 people a night. We were going 24/7 for a while. We sold a ton of it and kept everybody employed. It was pretty cool. It was a good thing."
Eventually, the company purchased a warehouse and was using most of the 100,000 square feet of space to store and bottle the product.
“This place was full of cotton one day; the next day it was full of hand sanitizer, Morgan said.
Traditional hand sanitizer manufacturers have boosted production, and the product is no longer scarce, but Pretoria Fields’ brand is still selling. If the current supply runs out, it will make more.
For Sharps Technology Inc., making syringes isn’t a new endeavor, but company founder and CEO Soren Christiansen said he thinks it could provide a valuable service with its existing product.
The company developed a syringe whose needle retracts after use to help prevent the risk of needlestick accidents and protect medical personnel. They also prevent the multiple use and sharing by drug users because they can be used only once.
However, a byproduct of the design is that the syringes eliminate waste that is found in traditional syringes, Christiansen said.
Experts predict that a higher percentage of the population will receive flu vaccinations this year.
With one or more COVID-19 vaccines likely to be ready for use, there will be a demand for syringes to deliver them, Sorensen said. A syringe that basically boosts the supply by 10 percent could make a huge difference as it likely will take a while to bring vaccine production up to large scale.
“There will be a need globally for at least 6 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “If our syringes are used, we can (have) 10 percent more COVID vaccine for use.
“Our design is very unique in that basically nothing is left when you give the injection.”
That 10 percent number is based on the pre-filled syringes normally used in which about 10 percent of the product remains in the syringe after injection, he said.
The small company is looking at a production facility in New Jersey and is hoping to receive a grant to help ramp up manufacturing.
“Our challenge, to be frank, is we are new to the market,” Christiansen said. “It’s difficult to get new products to the marketplace. We are working on that (grant) in different ways. That’s our challenge that we are trying to overcome.”
