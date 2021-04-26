ALBANY – "The Price is Right Live!" is coming to the Albany Civic Center on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., offering more prizes than ever before.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now, online only at Ticketmaster.com.
"The Price Is Right Live" is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show "The Price is Right." Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase.
Showing to sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, "The Price Is Right Live" has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
"The Price is Right" remains network television’s No. 1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, the show and its games are known by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.
For those who want to play "The Price Is Right Live," no purchase is necessary. Open to U.S. residents 18 years or older, ticket purchases will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com or email #FREC-Info@SpectraXP.com. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.
The safety of guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, "The Price Is Right Live" will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.
For more information, follow "The Price Is Right Live" on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive and the Flint River Entertainment Complex at Flint River Entertainment Complex | Facebo
