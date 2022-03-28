Primary elections mean tough choices on ballot selection

ALBANY – The upcoming Georgia primary election could mean some hard decisions for voters. Sure, there are competitive primary races for governor, the U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 2.
But another quandary will be which party’s ballot to select in places where there also are competitive local races on the Democratic side of the ballot.
In Dougherty County, that could mean the difference between choosing to vote in the big state and national races on the Republican side, or picking a Democratic ballot to weigh in on the countywide Dougherty County Commission chair race.
Lee County also has two Democrats seeking the nomination to run for the County Commission in the fall, the first time the heavily Republican bastion has had Democrats on the ballot in several years.
In Dougherty County, incumbent Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas has two challengers in the Democratic primary race. He is being challenged by the Rev. Lorenzo Heard and former county commission member Harry James in what is both primary and general election as the winner will face no Republican opponent in the fall.
While the reality comes up during election cycles every two years, it usually hits some voters as a surprise on election day, when it becomes an either/or, election officials said.
Georgia voters actually have it somewhat better, in terms of the ability to choose on the day of the election, said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. In Florida and North Carolina, voters pick a party when they register to vote.
Things are a bit more wide open in Louisiana, where the candidates are nominated via a “jungle primary” in which all candidates run, and voters cast ballots, in the same primary regardless of political affiliation in all elections except for the presidential primary.
“Other states in the Southeast allow you to skip across the ballot,” Bullock said. “You may be able to vote for the Democrat for county commission and in the Republican (race) for senate or president.”
As was the case in the South, there was only one political party – or at least only one that could win statewide elections and elect members of Congress – for more than a century. That dam burst in 2002 when Sonny Perdue became the first Republican governor elected in Georgia since Reconstruction, the same year Republican Saxby Chambliss won a U.S. Senate seat.
With their growing power, Republicans have considered limiting primaries to voters registered to one party or another.
“I think it was an outgrowth of the 60 years or so there were no choices to make,” Bullock said. “If you wanted to vote, you voted Democrat. As the Republican Party became more viable and had more exciting primaries, there has been some discussion on closing the primaries.”
This could be to prevent voters from one party “crossing over” to help select the candidate against whom they would rather compete in the fall.
“Old-time Republicans told me they did that back in 1966, the first time they had a viable candidate running," Bullock said. "Since they had no other candidates on their side, they decided to vote for Lester Maddox because they thought he would be the easiest candidate to beat.”
Maddox is now remembered as the state’s 75th governor, but more vividly for being a virulent segregationist and the ax handles he gave out on the campaign trail.
“I think it’s a fear, but I don’t know that that happens much,” Bullock said of crossover voting in primaries intended to sabotage the other side.
While the state and national races matter, the person who is on the county commission also is important in voters’ lives, the professor said.
“They’re (who) you see in your work or in your church,” he said. “I’d wager the county commission chairman has a bigger impact in your daily life than who the senator is.”
In addition to being limited by party selection in the May 24 primary, a voter who chooses a Democratic ballot, for instance, won’t be able to participate in a Republican runoff election if one is needed.
“The logic of that is, since the purpose of the primary is to choose the candidate, if there is a runoff, the runoff is a continuation of the primary,” Bullock said.
The necessity of choosing one party in the primary is a perennial issue that voters face, and often don’t understand, said Lee County Election Supervisor Veronica Johnson.
“People tend not to understand it, and they get frustrated,” she said. “That’s the way the party primaries are set up. It’s a party election on May 24.
“Unfortunately, you have got to choose. It’s all down to personal choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.