ALBANY – This weekend Georgia deer hunters with head to the woods with a diverse arsenal to choose from. Archers will have already been in the woods for almost a month when Georgia’s weeklong primitive weapons season opens Saturday morning. When the sun rises, they will be joined by hunters bearing a wide array of muzzleloaders, air guns and air bows.
With the firearms season opening a week later, “It’s like the calm before the storm,” Charlie Killmaster, a state deer biologist with the DNR Wildlife Resources Division said. “And if you do head to the woods during this season, be sure to take a kid hunting with you and remember they can use any modern rifle during the primitive weapons season.”
The regulation states, “Youth(s) under 16 years of age may hunt deer with any legal firearm during Primitive Weapons Season, including during any wildlife management area primitive weapons hunts.”
A number of other requirements relate to hunters under the age of 16. They are not required to complete a hunter education course but must be under the “direct supervision” or “directly supervised”, which means uninterrupted, unaided visual contact and auditory communication with the child by a licensed adult. It is unlawful for an adult to permit their child or ward under the age of 16 to hunt without adult supervision.
However, there are exceptions: Hunters 12-15 years old may hunt unsupervised after successfully completing a hunter education course. Special restrictions may apply on WMAs and federal areas. Check regulations for each area to ensure applicability.
There are more than 1 million acres of public land available to hunters in Georgia, including more than 100 state-operated WMAs. Information related to these WMAs and the location, dates and regulations may be found in the 2020-2021 Georgia hunting seasons and regulations guide at http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/ .
Each of the weapons allowed during the primitive weapon season has its own peculiarities and regulations. The firearms used must be muzzle loaders that are .44 caliber or larger with shotguns being 20 gauge and larger. Air rifles must be .30 caliber or more, and air bows are now legal as well.
Muzzle loaders trace their roots to the earliest form of firearms. All firearms consist of three basic parts: lock, stock, and barrel. The stock, in simplest terms, is the part of the firearm that is held by the shooter. The lock is the part of the firearm that includes the action which comprises the trigger, hammer and other parts of the firing mechanism. The final and earliest component is the barrel. The barrel is a hollow tube consisting of the muzzle, which is the open end where the projectile leaves the barrel, and the breech, which is the opposite end where the action is attached. The hollow of the barrel is the bore.
“Modern firearms” are loaded by manually placing a cartridge in the chamber at the breech of the barrel or in the action that mechanically loads the cartridge into the breech. A cartridge is composed of a case that holds the three main components: gunpowder, the projectile and a primer in the base to ignite it.
To legally meet the requirements for the primitive weapon season, a firearm must be of a design that allows it to be loaded only from the muzzle. This is accomplished by pouring a specific measure of powder (propellent) down the barrel at the muzzle. A patched ball or conical projectile is then inserted in the muzzle and pushed down the bore with a ramrod until it is firmly seated on the powder, the weapon is now “loaded.” For the weapon to fire, one final step is required. For a percussion firearm, a percussion cap is seated at the breech of the barrel where a hammer can strike it when the trigger is pulled. On a flintlock, the priming pan is “charged” with loose powder.
In reality a muzzleloader is a single-shot firearm. However, in the hands of an experienced shooter, a second shot can be loaded and fired in a relatively rapid amount of time. This is the primary challenge of using such a weapon. The first shot has to count. The weapons also have a limited range in comparison to today's higher-powered firearms. The hunter must practice and know the limits of the gun's load.
As in most sports and activities, an advantage is sought. Today’s modern black powder rifles are still loaded at the muzzle. However, pelletized propellants and conical projectiles with gas seals speed up and standardize the loading process. They also have a break action similar to a double barrel shotgun or a bolt action, allowing the percussion cap or a modern primer to be attached at the breech and “inline” with the muzzle. Once loaded, they are in most ways similar to a modern single-shot firearm, minus the brass cartridge. Today scopes and other optical sights are permitted on muzzle loaders, increasing the average hunter’s ability to shoot more accurately.
For those of us that grew up with a Daisy Red Ryder, hunting deer with an air gun might be a stretch. However, air guns traced their roots back to the 1500s. From the 17th to the 19th centuries, air guns in calibers from .30 to .50 were used to hunt big game and wild boar as well as limited military applications.
The air gun had a number of advantages over black powder firearms. They were more dependable in the rain, discharged faster and moreover were quieter than comparable caliber firearms and produced no muzzle flash, making them popular with snipers.
The Lewis and Clark Expedition had carried an air gun with a tubular magazine holding 22 .46 caliber balls. The air reservoir was in the guns butt stock, allowing it to fire all 22 shots in a minute.
Today’s air guns pack a wallop, with some capable of firing a .50 caliber projectile at more than 800 feet per second. A number of these big bore guns are also capable of firing a number of shots without reloading. Georgia is one of the states allowing the use of these guns to harvest big game. They can be used statewide, excluding archery-only counties. Air guns must be .30 caliber or larger to legally hunt deer in Georgia.
Air bows are the least primitive looking of any weapon allowed in the state. Air bows have no characteristic of any other form of archery other than they shoot an arrow s opposed to a ball or conical projectile. They are capable of firing a full-length arrow at 450 feet per second with the potential to fire eight shots in the time it takes to fire three from a crossbow.
Several rules are specific to the primitive weapon season:
· Never smoke in the proximity of a muzzleloader.
· Use an intermediate device, such as a measurer, to pour powder into a barrel.
· Keep flask and powder containers away from flames and sparks to prevent accidental explosion.
· Use only powders specific to each muzzleloader and recommended by the firearms manufacturer.
· Place percussion cap on only when you are ready to shoot.
· The gun is safe only after removing the bullet, powder, and percussion cap. If using a flintlock, remove the powder, ball and un-prime the flash pan.
· Use only recommended loading materials, the correct powder charge, the right diameter and weight bullet, and correct lead material.
· Treat a misfire as though the gun could fire at any moment.
· Make sure the projectile is firmly seated on the powder before capping and firing.
· Never blow down the barrel of a muzzle loader to clear or extinguish sparks.
· Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
· Read the owner’s manual and be familiar with its operation before using a muzzleloading firearm.
· Handle every gun as if it were loaded.
· Make sure the gun is unloaded before attempting to clean it.
· Do not use drugs or alcohol while handling firearms.
Hunters may not possess any centerfire or rimfire weapons during the season unless they carry a valid Weapons Carry License in the state.
All deer hunters, including archers, are required to wear a minimum of 500 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange above the waist during primitive weapon season.
The seasonal bag limit is 10 antlerless deer and two antlered deer (one of which must have four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers). Special regulations apply to archery-only counties and extended-season archery counties. Scopes and other optical sighting devices are legal for muzzleloading and archery equipment.
To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license, and a current deer harvest record (available in the Outdoor GA app or as a paper copy printable from your license account). Licenses can be purchased at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. or by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a licensed agent.
Once you harvest a deer, you must report it within 24 hours through Georgia Game Check. Deer can be checked on the Outdoors Ga app (useable with or without cell service), at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.
The next week is a great opportunity to not only beat the crowd but add a little challenge to your hunt as well.
