Prince Family donates to Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, mobile clinic

Tifton — The Prince Family of Tifton recently made a "substantial contribution" to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation designated for the Tift Regional Mobile Clinic.
The mobile clinic is a six-wheeled unit that consists of three exam rooms, a lab area and restroom. It is currently being used to reach medically-underserved areas within the community and for those who do not have adequate access to health care due to limited resources and transportation.
A monthly calendar with locations, along with days and times, can be found on the mobile clinic's Facebook page or by calling (229) 388-5690. Walk-in patients are accepted, and appointments are not necessary.