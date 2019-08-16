Prince Family donates to Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, mobile clinic

From left, Mandy Brooks, Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation's executive director, John Prince, Heidi Massey, Jay Prince, Heather Stripling and Austin Stripling stand outside a mobile clinic. The Prince Family recently made a "substantial contribution" to the foundation designated for the Tift Regional Mobile Clinic.

 Special Photo

Tifton — The Prince Family of Tifton recently made a "substantial contribution" to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation designated for the Tift Regional Mobile Clinic.

The mobile clinic is a six-wheeled unit that consists of three exam rooms, a lab area and restroom. It is currently being used to reach medically-underserved areas within the community and for those who do not have adequate access to health care due to limited resources and transportation.

A monthly calendar with locations, along with days and times, can be found on the mobile clinic's Facebook page or by calling (229) 388-5690. Walk-in patients are accepted, and appointments are not necessary.

