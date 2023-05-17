Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi in NY

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, here in 2022, were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, May 16.

 Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

(CNN) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, his spokesperson says.

The couple were followed by a “swarm” of paparazzi, but there was no car accident, according to a law enforcement source.

