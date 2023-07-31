(CNN) — Prince William has shocked unsuspecting members of the public at a food truck in London when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers.

The heir to the British throne teamed up with Youtube channel Sorted Food to create the meat-free burger, which was made using the environmental innovations of the 2022 winners of The Earthshot Prize.

