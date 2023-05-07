FITZGERALD -- The Wiregrass Quilters Guild at Cornerstone Baptist Church here for its April meeting.
The evening’s program was viewing the quilts that won ribbons in the guild’s American Legacy Quilt Show at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton. Business covered included suggestions for next year’s quilt show and plans for presentation of Quilts of Valor in November.
The May WQG meeting will be held May 11 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 217 Park Ave. N., in Tifton. The guild welcomes all visitors who are interested in quilts and quilting, but after attending three meetings, they are required to pay dues. Dues are $25 per year.
Wiregrass Quilters Guild was founded on March 7, 1985, in Fitzgerald by five women who were interested in quilting. By June 1985, the membership had grown to 17. In the next few years, the guild grew to include members from the Tifton and Albany area. Today, there are approximately 70 members of WQG from Fitzgerald, Ocilla, Tifton, Albany, Douglas, Ashburn and surrounding areas.
Guild meetings are the second Thursday of each month and rotate between Fitzgerald, Tifton and Albany. Meetings consist of dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting, a short program on quilting, Show & Tell, and door prizes.