bostelman.jpeg

Wiregrass Quilters Guild member Sandy Bostelman shows off a quilt that she made to honor a friend who was receiving an award at ABAC.

 Special Photo

FITZGERALD -- The Wiregrass Quilters Guild at Cornerstone Baptist Church here for its April meeting.

The evening’s program was viewing the quilts that won ribbons in the guild’s American Legacy Quilt Show at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton. Business covered included suggestions for next year’s quilt show and plans for presentation of Quilts of Valor in November.

