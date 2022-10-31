abortion 2.jpg

Both sides in the legal battle over Georgia’s 2019 law banning most abortions after about six weeks into a pregnancy have made their cases during a trial in State Court.

While the General Assembly enacted the abortion law three years ago, federal court rulings prevented it from taking effect until this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

