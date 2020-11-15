MACON -- U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said a Milledgeville probationer who admitted possessing 445 grams of crack cocaine and cocaine was sentenced to federal prison for distributing the illegal drugs.
Yves Blake, 37, of Milledgeville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. (Tripp) Self on Thursday to 125 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. There is no parole in the federal system.
On July 19, 2017, law enforcement officers with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for a suspect at 150 North Jackson St. in Milledgeville, the suspect’s last known address. Blake, the caretaker of the home, consented to a search for the individual, and agents saw, in plain view, illegal drugs, including crack cocaine. Blake was arrested and agents found more crack cocaine on his person.
Blake told agents he had a significant amount of crack cocaine that he obtained from a source in Atlanta. Agents also found a stolen firearm, which Blake admitted he had obtained in Atlanta. According to the DEA crime lab, Blake possessed approximately 360 grams of crack cocaine and 85.65 grams of cocaine, which Blake admitted was his and that he intended to distribute. Blake was previously convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and was on probation when he was arrested.
“Repeat offenders face significant federal prison sentences, without parole, for choosing to continue their criminal behavior,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to thank the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and our local and federal partners for their work in this case.”
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
