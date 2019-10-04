AMERICUS — Americus Mayor Barry Blount has signed a proclamation announcing that Thursday will be the inaugural Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University.
GSW faculty, staff, students and Surge, the school mascot, listened as Blount read the public statement of support from the city of Americus recognizing GSW as a vital community asset for economic growth.
This is GSW’s first time hosting a Day of Giving, which will serve as a 24-hour giving challenge to bring the campus and surrounding community together in an effort to raise money and awareness for university projects.
On Thursday, alumni, community members, parents, friends, neighbors, faculty, staff and students will join together to support five causes that enhance athletics, scholarships, student success, academics and facility improvements.
Five funds have been selected by the GSW Foundation with a goal of $1,000 each:
— Florrie Chappell Gymnasium: Restoration of this 80-year-old historic building will bring it back to life, creating a recreational center at the hub of campus for students and community to enjoy;
— Southwestern Promise Scholarships: These new scholarships, created in Hurricane Michael’s aftermath, automatically provide $1,000 and $2,000 to GSW freshmen living in the 56-county region of southwest Georgia who meet certain academic requirements. Those living outside the area may fill out an application;
— Academic Improvement: All contributions to this fund will go towards High Impact Practice Opportunity grants which bolster faculty and staff research projects and activities to enhance the student learning experience;
— Southwestern Annual Fund: This fund encompasses general needs of the GSW student body, including program development, scholarships, events and other miscellaneous items;
— Athletics Facility Improvement: An indoor hitting and training facility is underway for baseball and softball players. Support of this new 9,000-square-feet building will benefit current student-athletes and allow baseball/softball coaches to recruit high-level athletes.
In addition to online giving, those wanting to support GSW on the Day of Giving can help spread the word on social media by sharing the Facebook event or eating at one of the participating restaurants during a certain time frame. Pat’s Place, Little Brother’s Bistro, Monroe’s Hotdogs, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, Roman Oven Pizzeria, Toboggan Steve’s and Café Campesino will donate a portion of lunch and dinner sales to the Day of Giving.
Visit gsw.edu/dayofgiving for more information on the Day of Giving.