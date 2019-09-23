ALBANY — In addition to getting an update on a road safety proposal requested by a concerned citizen, the Dougherty County Commission gave unanimous approval Monday to various proposals involving improvement projects and disaster-related funding.
Dougherty Assistant Public Works Director Chuck Mathis updated the commission on proposed safety measures for Hardup and Wildfair roads, a follow-up to a citizen complaint issued at last week's meeting that the lack of such safety measures have contributed to accidents there in recent weeks.
Mathis said resurfacing had recently been done on Hardup Road, and that rumble strips had not been placed on the road since then — but that plans are in place to correct this. He also said the limited signage on the roads is due to storms and accidents knocking them over.
There was a plan in place to take care of those signs on a proposed schedule, but county employees accelerated the timetable after hearing the citizen's complaint.
"We were waiting on that to get completed," Mathis said. "After the meeting, we decided to take care of it ourselves."
Mathis added that another stop sign is expected to be added in the area of concern soon. One of the concerns voiced last week was the length of the grass impacting visibility, which Mathis said had been undertaken immediately after last week's meeting.
Items unanimously approved by the commission were:
— A bid to install a concrete trail at the Old Radium Springs Golf Course from AAA Concrete in Albany in the amount of $74,450;
— A resolution providing for the acceptance and execution of the proposal for the Radium Springs Storm Memorial and renovation of the entrance gate, ticket booths, gazebo and exterior feature lighting from LRA Constructors Inc. of Albany in the amount of $572,791;
— A resolution providing for the acceptance and execution of the proposal for the survey and design of alley improvements from Reliable Engineering LLC in Albany in the amount of $127,600. The service will be for the 15 alleys listed in the Dougherty County alley improvements proposal and is a 2019 T-SPLOST project;
— Transfer of ownership approval for the alcohol application of Ohn Namoh Rudra Corp., Palak Pithawala licensee doing business as Cowboy Bill’s, at 4502 Sylvester Road, for consumption of liquor, beer and wine. The Albany-Dougherty Marshal’s Office recommended approval;
— Disaster Recovery Fund Budget for Fiscal Year 2019 in the amount of $4,508,120; Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grant budget for FY '19 in the amount of $36,600, and Community Home Investment Program grant budget for FY '19 in the amount of $249,650. The Department of Audits requires an official approved budget showing the total expenditures for each during the fiscal year;
— The transfer of $82,619.58 from the fund balance of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund to the Special Services District Fund for the purpose of paying an invoice from Ceres Environmental Services in the same amount. The services rendered are for tipping fees;
— A resolution providing for the use of Dougherty County Nuisance Abatement Resolution Number 02-034 as a means to abate nuisances (dilapidated property) at 946 Barbragale Ave., 2417 Betty's Drive and 2611 Radium Springs Road;
— A resolution declaring listed equipment as surplus and authorizing the sale of same via an online auction;
— The renewal and plan design changes for the 2020 health and dental plan for county employees from the Insurance Review Committee. Employee premiums remain the same; dental plan carrier is changing to Delta Dental with an increase in the annual benefit maximum and the orthodontia lifetime maximum; “Buy Up Plan” is changing to the “Premium Plus Plan,” and there is an increase in deductibles, medical out-of-pocket maximum and urgent care copay; “Base Plan” is changing to the “Premium Plan” and there are increases in deductibles, medical out-of-pocket maximum and urgent care copay;
— A resolution providing for the acceptance and execution of a memorandum of agreement between the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission and Dougherty County to provide technical assistance for the development of a housing plan in the amount of $10,000. Funding is available in the general fund.