ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission could vote next week on an initial round of renovations at the former Radium Springs Casino after a Monday discussion about the proposed $400,000 plan.
The $396,034 Phase I project would include the beach area, waterfront plaza repairs, canoe/boat landing renovations and electrical work at a parking lot area to provide power to vendors at outdoor festivals.
The discussion came after project designer Ron Huffman, the senior principal of Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, gave an update on the proposed work.
The state of Georgia owns most of the land around the former casino, which was heavily damaged in floods in 1994 and 1998 and eventually demolished.
The county has received a $200,000 grant from the state for another project that revolves around a trailhead.
The county’s willingness to invest in the area could help as it pursues grants for other projects. Earlier this year, commissioners hosted a tour with area state lawmakers of a historic bridge on state-owned property for which they are seeking funding for renovations.
“This is us putting skin in the game to help improve the state property,” Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
Funds for the work discussed on Monday would come from a county 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax.
Commissioner Russell Gray suggested re-examining one aspect of the project -- removal of invasive vegetation. That work could wait until later in the planned three-phase project, he said.
“To keep the project under budget, could we take that line item out and wait until we’re ready to unveil it to the public?” he said.
That move also would free up money for the planned work in the event other parts of the project cost more than anticipated, Gray said. It also would allow time for the county to plan for regular maintenance to remove invasive weeds from the water as it prepares its budget.
Commissioner Gloria Gaines inquired about attendance numbers for the park.
“It just seems to me this is information was should share to show this investment” is a good one, she said.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
-- Heard a presentation from Public Works Director Larry Cook announcing awards presented to the county. The awards from the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association were to the department for disaster or emergency construction/repair for the Radium Springs Subdivision Road improvements and Project Engineer Jeremy Brown, who was recognized as the chapter Engineering and Technical Manager of the Year.
-- Recognized the 2020 Snicker's Marathon volunteer workers for staffing the Dougherty County water station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.