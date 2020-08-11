Phoebe Putney Health System Board Chairman and Albany community leader Lemuel "Lem" Griffin has died, according to former Phoebe Putney CEO Joel Wernick.
"Mr. Lem meant so much to so many. His importance to southwest Georgia was just boundless," Wernick said.
"He will be sorely missed. He was such a great man. He will be sorely missed. He was such a great man. You hate to think of a world without him."
Griffin was a leader in the refrigerated warehouse industry for 52 years, including 20 years as CEO and co-owner of Flint River Services.
Griffin was well known for serving in leadership roles in the community, including serving as chairman of the Phoebe Putney Health System board.
In addition to serving on the Phoebe board, he volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and Albany Technical College.
In 2017, Griffin was presented with the certificate of life membership by the Albany Corps of the Salvation Army, where he served as a board member, for more than two decades serving the organization.
