A well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday, authorities said.

Twenty-five other people were injured in the blast, 19 of whom were hospitalized, the city's governor said. Investigators were questioning everyone who was inside the cafe, state media reported.

CNN's Tim Lister and Taras Zadorozhnyy contributed to this story.

Tags

More News