vote challenges.jpg

Max Burns

ATLANTA -- A contingent of Georgia Republican lawmakers is pursuing election legislation relitigating 2021’s sweeping voting law overhaul that was spurred by baseless claims that former President Trump lost Georgia’s 2020 election due to fraudulent absentee ballots and voters casting illegal ballots.

The most controversial election bill of the 2023 legislative session so far is Senate Bill 221 that advanced through a Senate Ethics Committee Tuesday night after a flurry of amendments and doubts were raised about whether it could pass legal muster. The 20-page bill would ban counties from offering absentee drop boxes, expand the opportunity for mass challenges of voter eligibility and spell out more security measures for ballots.

