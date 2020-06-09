ALBANY -- Budget priorities identified by Albany City Commission members is evident in the city’s proposed spending plan that boosts pay for police and increases spending on demolishing dilapidated housing and improvements of recreation facilities.
The budget includes a 6 percent increase for police for 10 pay grades of sworn officers, from majors down to patrol officers.
The bulk of the proposed $290.3 million budget is related to utilities, with the discretionary funding earmarked by commissioners falling in the $63.78 million general fund budget.
During planning for the budget, which will guide spending from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, staff projected a 15 percent decrease in sales tax revenue, caused by the loss of economic activity due to COVID-19, from the current year, said Albany Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown.
That amount will be almost directly offset by some $1.9 million the city will receive for its transit system and Southwest Georgia Regional Airport through the Coroanavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, he said.
“We did not have to budget money from reserves,” Brown said.
In addition to the 6 percent pay increase that would benefit the majority of officers, most other employees would receive a 2.3 percent cost of living adjustment. Commissioners are looking at no salary increases for senior managers for the 2021-2022 budget year.
Other spending priorities include increasing spending on demolition of blighted housing by $600,000 -- from $400, this year to $1 million -- as well as more than $2 million for recreation improvement projects.
The commission recently approved spending $1.3 million to renovate the Bill Miller and Henderson gyms. An additional $750,000 would go toward Carver Park.
“Carver Park will be a huge part of the focus,” Brown said. “Recreation is a big feature of the budget. Policing, facilities and blight ... these are kind of the focus.”
The budget also would add two additional Code Enforcement inspectors and a new director, with commissioners undecided at this time about whether to make Code Enforcement a separate department or leave it under the direction of the Albany Police Department.
The raises for police officers will make the city’s pay comparable to other departments of similar size such as Columbus and Valdosta, Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
“So this 6 percent will get us at or above everyone around us,” he said. “It really puts us in a good position for recruiting and retaining police officers. We didn’t want money to be a reason people are leaving us.”
Removing unsafe and unsightly housing is important for the future, Warbington said.
“It’s going to take tearing down structures to put new structures up,” he said. “I would say that was one of my focus items, and one of the commission’s. Our housing structures are just terrible. We’ve got a lot of work to do tearing down houses and replacing them.”
Recreation facilities also need to be renovated, Warbington said.
“They need to be modernized so that citizens young and old will have a good place to recreate and exercise," he said. "A lot of them have not been upgraded since they were built in the ‘70s and ‘80s.”
Commissioner Jon Howard said he agrees with the incorporation of commissioners’ priorities into the budget.
“I’m all in favor of public safety and policing the streets,” he said. “We have to patrol hot spots in this community. We have this pay increase and hopefully can get some new officers.”
