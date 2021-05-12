LEESBURG – The majority of Tuesday’s meeting of the Lee County Commission focused on changes in the county ordinance related to the parking and storage of commercial vehicles proposed by the county Planning Commission. Chairman Billy Mathis noted that before any changes could be enacted, a public hearing would have to be held. He also voiced his concerns on how this issue was handled by the Planning Commission.
“In Lee County, the only body that can institute an ordinance, amend an ordinance, or repeal an ordinance is this board, the board of Commissioners," Mathis said. "As long as I can remember, and as long as Mr. (County Attorney Jimmy) Skipper can remember, every ordinance change that has ever been discussed in Lee County started with this board. The Planning Commission has no authority to institute, put in place, amend, or repeal a county ordinance.
"There was a lot of confusion the last few weeks. I know my phone rang off the hook in regard to what the (county) commission was doing in regard to this ordinance that came from the Planning Commission. It’s my thought that we get back to the way it’s always been done in Lee County, with any ordinance change initiated by this board. If we need some help from the Planning Commission, we can ask them. But to have the Planning Commission start the discussion about change in an ordinance and have public meetings before this body recommends an ordinance change is a waste of time.”
Mathis added emphasis to his statement.
“Not only is it a waste of time, but it caused a whole lot of public confusion and media confusion," he said. "We can have that discussion tonight, and I don’t know if we need to vote on that. The process in the future should be that either our planning staff or the Board of Commissioners starts any discussion on ordinances.”
Mathis went on to state that he felt that the County Commission would be more lenient with any changes or clarifications to the existing ordinance.
“I sat through that (Planning Commission) meeting with 72 people," Commissioner George Walls said. "The majority were working people and taxpayers in Lee County. When you tell a working person and taxpayer he can’t take his livelihood home with him, that ain’t good. I would like to see the ordinance left as it is. Raise the weight limit (on vehicles) from 7,500 to 35,000. I talked to the school system, and a school bus does weigh 35,000 pounds.”
Further discussion took place with Commissioner Luke Singletary stating that there needed to be not only clarity but enforceability in any future ordinance. Further discussion will take place following input from a public hearing when one is scheduled.
The discussion of tractors used by the Public Works Department led to a split vote on accepting the proposal presented by John Deere. Commissioner Rick Muggridge made a motion to accept the new lease agreement citing excellent customer service as well as a decrease in the lease price the previous two times it has been renewed. Singletary seconded the motion.
However, commissioners Mathis, Wall and John Wheaton opposed the motion. Following further discussion, a motion was made to open a bidding process to any Lee County dealership. Singletary expressed concern that the process might be tainted, as John Deere’s price was now public knowledge and the specs for the previous RFP were specific to John Deere tractors.
In further business, commissioners appointed Johnny Barthlein to a two-year term on the county Tax Assessors Board. They also laid the groundwork for the creation of a committee to plan and oversee development of the 100-acre property on State Route 3 in Leesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.