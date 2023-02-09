The Shelby County district attorney's office will review all previous cases involving the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, the county prosecutor said.

"The office will review all prior cases -- closed and pending," Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said in a statement.

