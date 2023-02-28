Prosecutors on Tuesday planned to call up to seven further witnesses to rebut parts of Alex Murdaugh's defense in his murder trial, according to attorneys in court.

The first rebuttal witness was Ronnie Crosby, an attorney who worked with Murdaugh and testified for the prosecution three weeks ago.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Randi Kaye, Chris Youd, Maxime Tamsett, Adrienne Vogt and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Tags