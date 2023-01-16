Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China

Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer, Baimadajie Angwang, accused of acting as a foreign agent for China.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was charged in September 2020 with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities, wire fraud, making false statements and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to court documents.

