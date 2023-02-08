Witnesses in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday shored up earlier testimony of his former law group's chief financial officer, who'd spoken about discovering what prosecutors allege were his financial crimes that could have helped lead to the killings of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and his 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021.

