A day after defense attorneys rested their case in Alex Murdaugh's weekslong double murder trial, prosecutors on Tuesday intend to call a handful of rebuttal witnesses before the jury visits Murdaugh's sprawling South Carolina estate where his wife and son were shot to death in 2021.

The state plans to call four or five witnesses to testify on issues raised by the defense, and hopes to finish with all of them by the end of the Tuesday, prosecutor Creighton Waters said.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Chris Youd, Maxime Tamsett, Adrienne Vogt and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

