ALBANY -- When Anthony Bridges’ wife suggested a doctor’s visit, it wasn’t an immediate priority for the Albany resident.
She persisted, however, and that effort may have saved his life.
“She said, 'You haven’t had a checkup in a few years, you need to go,'” Bridges said. “She took it upon herself and said, 'You have an appointment on Friday.’”
A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test was worrisome and a colorectal exam was followed by a biopsy. The verdict: prostate cancer.
“I thank God for her,” Bridges said. “I would never have known. I was a ticking time bomb.”
Prior to that, Bridges was like many men who delayed seeing a doctor. In the wake of his diagnosis, he opened up and posted about his experience on Facebook.
“If I hadn’t been diagnosed, I could have died," he said. “I told men if you haven’t been tested, you need to be tested. We don’t like to go to doctors. Men don’t like to go to doctors.
“You don’t know. I thought I was Superman; I ran into my kryptonite.”
Bridges is now a cancer survivor and is continuing his mission to inform men about the dangers of prostate cancer as part of a massive community effort to test 1,000 low-income men in the area.
Phoebe Putney Health System, through a grant from the Morehouse School of Medicine, is training a group of church leaders in the community to go out and find those 1,000 men.
Prostate cancer was the No. 1 cancer diagnosis among men of all races and ethnicities in 2018 at a rate of 107.5 per 10,000 men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men after lung cancer.
It also is treatable -- if caught early.
“During the pandemic, the Morehouse School of Medicine came in to see, because we were the epicenter of the state, of the world, they came in to see what kind of health disparities COVID had in the region,” Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe’s community events organizer, said. “They were interested in seeing if we could come up with some dynamic models that could center communities around prevention.”
Men, particularly minority men with underlying health conditions, were particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, Sabbs said.
“We knew the stats were screaming at us,” he said. “We knew going through this pandemic it hit men, particularly black men. We knew, even prior to COVID, that the status of men’s health needed improvement.”
Morehouse liked the idea of enlisting other men, through churches and barber shops, to initiate conversations and stress the importance of checkups and healthier lifestyles, and Phoebe was awarded the $400,000 grant.
As part of the effort, 10 churches will receive $5,000 each. Sabbs is training church ministers and leaders, and each church has a goal of convincing 100 men to be tested.
“The goal is to give me 1,000 men who haven’t been screened, who can’t afford to get screened,” Sabbs said. “Go find them, because they are out there."
Other community outreach activities also are planned.
Inevitably the screenings will lead to prostate cancer diagnoses for a number of men, and Phoebe will guide patients through the process, including payment and indigent care for those who cannot afford treatment.
Because the barber shop is the place where men have conversations every day, enlisting those establishments also was obvious.
“That’s a man cave” where men talk about everything, so it was a natural fit as the place to initiate conversations about health, Sabbs said.
One initiative under consideration is placing health kiosks at barber shops.
Albany barber Tosh Sevier was at ground zero, so to speak, in making the connection. A couple of years ago, he encountered a medical emergency in the shop.
“I was serving a client (and) he went into cardiac arrest,” said Sevier, who now works at Masterpiece Barber Shop on West Gordon Avenue. “I went on and applied CPR to him. Paramedics got him stabilized to take him to the hospital.”
Unfortunately, the man died a few weeks later.
“It started the conversation in barber shops about health,” Sevier said. “We started a conversation about how it was important to be aware of each other’s health.
“It’s led to this effort to have us start talking about their health, for barbers to get involved.”
