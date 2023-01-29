Protesters once again took to the streets to decry police brutality over the weekend after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Demonstrators marched through New York City, Atlanta, Boston, Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, among other cities across the nation on Saturday, raising signs bearing his name and calling for an end to abuses of authority.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Phin Percy, Mark Morales, Shimon Prokupecz, Sara Smart, Chuck Johnston, Jamiel Lynch, Sharif Paget, Christina Zdanowicz, Amanda Watts and Jaide Timm-Garcia contributed to this report.

