Protesters blocked roads in cities across Israel during demonstrations Monday as the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduces a controversial judicial overhaul bill.

Demonstrators in Jerusalem turned the streets around the Supreme Court and Knesset into a sea of Israeli flags, which organizers were handing out before the event began.

Recommended for you

CNN's Hadas Gold and Richard Allen Greene reported from Jerusalem. CNN's Mia Alberti reported from Beirut, Lebanon.

Tags

More News