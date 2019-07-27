ALBANY — PruittHealth-Palmyra, a nursing and rehabilitation center serving the Albany community, recently was named a recipient of the 2019 Bronze Committed to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors association members across the country that have demonstrated dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.
“As a family-owned organization, we value our patients as members of the family and treat the communities we serve as such,” Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. “That’s why quality of care is our highest priority, and this achievement demonstrates that commitment.”
Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels: bronze, silver and gold. At the bronze level, members develop essential performance elements and demonstrate ability to implement a performance improvement system.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure quality of care is ingrained in our culture,” Pruitt said. “Everyone who works at PruittHealth is committed to caring, and this commitment means we strive to provide safe, quality care that patients deserve and expect.”
Located at 1904 Palmyra Road in Albany, PruittHealth-Palmyra is home to 250 beds, a large rehabilitation room for patients requiring short- and long-term therapy, an on-site beauty salon and more.
A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a network of post-acute care services and resources, offering nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Its 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 170 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
For more information, visit www.pruitthealth.com.