GRIFFIN -- A course set for Feb. 28 on the University of Georgia Griffin campus will focus on pruning trees and ornamentals and caring for landscape equipment.
This program will cover the proper pruning techniques for trees and ornamentals. Workshop leaders will briefly discuss pruning fruiting plants.
The class will cover the when, where and how of pruning plants using certain techniques for creating a professional landscape. Participants will also learn how to prevent pests through proper pruning procedures.
The workshop also will cover the selection and maintenance of pruning equipment, including sharpening and troubleshooting equipment from hand clippers to gas-powered chainsaws. There also will be a discussion on troubleshooting common problems of small engines.
Taught by UGA Cooperative Extension horticulturists Bodi Pennisi and Bob Westerfield, the class will include indoor lectures and outdoor hands-on demonstrations, so participants should dress accordingly.
The class will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Room 105 of the Student Learning Center at 1009 Experiment Street Ellis at UGA-Griffin. The cost is $69, which includes instruction, materials, lunch and break refreshments. Preregistration is required by Feb. 21. To register online, go to https://pruning2020.eventbrite.com.
