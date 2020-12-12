ALBANY – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Public Health District 8-2 announced in separate news releases that it is preparing for the arrival and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine and that quarantine restrictions for individuals who come in contact with persons who test positive for the virus have been altered.
While the exact arrival date for the vaccine has yet to be determined, staff members within Southwest Health District 8-2 are ready to begin distribution as soon as that date is finalized and the district receives its first allotment of vaccine.
Nationwide, the allotment of vaccine will be limited initially. With the uncertain amount of vaccine that will be available at the launch, Southwest Health District officials do not know currently how many vaccines the district will receive in its initial allotment.
Due to this limited supply, when a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by FDA and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination will follow the tiered approach recommended by the ACIP. This will help ensure that those considered the highest risk have first access to the vaccine.
“Our long-term plan is to offer COVID vaccinations at all Health Departments in southwest Georgia’s 14-county Public Health District," District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said. "We will likely offer drive-through options in addition to providing the vaccine at the time other services are sought inside the Health Departments. Our clinical and emergency preparedness staff have been working closely to ensure that, once vaccine sites are able to open, the process of getting a vaccine will be as smooth as possible for the residents of our district.”
Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District. Self-registration for COVID testing is available online at covid19.dph.ga.gov. Alternatively, appointments can be made, Monday through Friday by calling (229) 352-6567.
The health district also announced that the CDC this week reduced the length of quarantine for individuals who come in contact with a person with COVID-19. The new guidelines became effective immediately, Ruis, said.
Following notification of possible exposure to COVID-19, it is important for individuals to monitor their health for 14 days from their last possible exposure to COVID. The time period that such persons must remain at home, avoid congregate settings and public activities, and practice social distancing will depend on their situation.
Those who are not sick should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 during the 14 days, including checking temperature twice a day and watching for symptoms for 14 days. Such individuals should quarantine at home, except in case of emergency or to be tested for COVID-19.
The recommended time period for quarantine is 14 days, but under the new guidelines individuals may be able to leave quarantine prior to that if certain criteria are met:
⦁ Those who live in a congregate setting should remain in quarantine for the full 14 days since the last known exposure, even those who remain asymptomatic.
⦁ Those who do not live in a congregate setting can discontinue quarantine:
⦁ After seven full days have passed since their most recent exposure occurred, if they fulfill all three of the following criteria:
⦁ Do not experience any symptoms during the monitoring period;
⦁ Are tested for COVID-19 (The test should be a diagnostic test -- PCR or antigen) and the specimen of the test may not be collected more than 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation. Those who plan to discontinue quarantine after seven full days should not have a sample collected for a test until after they have completed five full days of quarantine;
⦁ Receive a negative result. (Individuals may not discontinue quarantine until they have completed a minimum of seven full days since their most recent exposure, even if they receive negative test results earlier. Those whose results are positive must follow DPH isolation guidance);
⦁ Those unable to be tested for COVID-19 during their quarantine period may discontinue quarantine any day after day 10 if they do not experience any symptoms during their monitoring period.
Those who discontinue quarantine prior to 14 days should continue to monitor their health and follow mitigation strategies until 14 days after their most recent exposure and isolate immediately if symptoms develop. Mitigation strategies that should be practiced include correct and consistent mask use, social distancing, hand and cough hygiene, environmental cleaning and disinfection, avoiding crowds and ensuring adequate indoor ventilation.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccination and public health’s response within the district, visit www.southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org.
