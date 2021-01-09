ALBANY -- As demand for COVID testing and vaccinations increases, Southwest Public Health District 8-2 is searching for additional registered nurses and health care workers, Dr. Charles Ruis, the district health director for the Southwest Health District, said in a news release.
If hired for the temporary positions, qualified registered nurses will be paid $45 an hour and assigned to COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites throughout the 14-county district. They will provide public health nursing services to individuals, including but not limited to, collecting specimens for testing, test processing, immunizations, and discharge education.
Applicants should meet all of the following requirements: must be a licensed RN with an active and unencumbered Georgia license and be certified in CPR. Preference may be given to those applicants that also have supervisory and management experience and/or experience with administering vaccines, specimen collections, shipping, and packaging.
Southwest Public Health also is hiring dependable health care workers for temporary part-time positions (maximum 29 hours/week) at $15 an hour. Workers must have a high school diploma at minimum and would be responsible for these and other duties: register patients, collect and package specimens; provide discharge education; answer phones; greet and assist people as they arrive; conduct data entry.
To apply for these positions or for more information, visit southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org and look for the links on the homepage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.