ALBANY — Southwest Georgia residents have had to factor in a new component this year to the usual list that affects their emergency planning — COVID-19. Having an emergency plan in place is vital for families and businesses.
Along with COVID-19, the nation has been hit with multiple natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires and earthquakes.
The Southwest Public Health District reminds citizens of the region that September is National Emergency Preparedness Month. The theme of the month emphasizes the importance of having an emergency plan for family and business.
Since families may not be together if a disaster strikes, officials say it is important to know how to contact one another and reconnect if separated. Set up a meeting place that is familiar and easy to get to.
Some things to consider when developing an emergency plan include:
-- How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
-- What is my shelter plan?
-- What is my evacuation plan?
-- Do I need to update my emergency preparedness kit?
-- How do I update my plan to accommodate coronavirus (masks, disinfectants, social distancing)?
-- Supplies for special needs, elderly or young family members;
-- Supplies for pets or service animals.
